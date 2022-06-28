AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
ANTHONY ALBANESE NATIONAL PRESSER
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has welcomed the Coaldrake report into government accountability. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Qld govt backs integrity recommendations

Robyn Wuth June 29, 2022

The Queensland government will adopt the recommendations of a report into its own accountability and workplace culture “lock, stock and barrel”, with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk declaring “they are exactly what I want”

The 131-page final report handed down by Professor Peter Coaldrake late on Tuesday made 14 recommendations, including reigning in the access and influence of lobbyists.

Ms Palaszczuk said she not only welcomed the report, but embraced it.

“I would not have asked Professor Coaldrake to conduct this review if I did not want reform,” she said in a statement.

“We will accept all of his recommendations and we will implement them lock, stock and barrel.

“They are bold, they are comprehensive and they are visionary and they are exactly what I want.”

The review called for a strengthened framework surrounding ministers, their staff and senior public service officers to be continually reviewed and reinforced.

The report urged Queensland’s Auditor-General to be granted more independence and given broader scope to monitor the departmental use of consultants and contractors.

It also called for a ‘single clearing house’ to track and streamline the progress and outcomes of individual complaints, and pushed greater protections for whistleblowers and the mandatory reporting of data breaches.

The recommendations include that the Ombudsman be able to investigate complaints against private organisations carrying out functions on behalf of the government, and for public service bosses to be given five-year contracts, unaligned to the electoral cycle. 

Ms Palaszczuk said the report will go to Cabinet on Monday.

“Once they’re implemented, Queensland will have the most transparent and accountable government in Australia,” she said.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.