Qld housing summit up to premier: Dick

The Queensland treasurer has sidestepped urgent calls for a housing summit, saying it’s up to the premier to decide what’s needed to deal with the crisis.

There are 27,437 households on the waiting list for government housing and as of June rental property vacancy rates were very tight.

At the same, Queensland’s population growth from interstate migration has been higher than any other jurisdiction since 2017.

Another 220,000 people plan to move to the state from Sydney and Melbourne in the next five years, according to a Property Council of Australia survey.

The lobby group is calling for an urgent summit to work out ways to provide more housing and wants planning laws to the scrapped and simplified.

“That is the equivalent of the entire population of Townsville and Gladstone relocating to Southeast Queensland in a five-year period,” the council said in a report on Thursday.

“These figures are reminiscent of the growth that occurred in southeast Queensland during 2000-2010, which resulted in a severe strain on supply and resulted in a dramatic increase in housing prices.

“The enormity of the current housing availability crisis is such that we must look to the past to ensure we do not repeat the same mistakes, and that we take action now to ensure the precarious position we are now facing does not become irremediable”

Queensland social services, charities, local governments, the property sector, industry groups and the construction lobby have been calling for a housing forum since October.

Treasurer Cameron Dick said there was intense strain on the housing market, but it wasn’t up to him to decide if a government-let housing summit was needed.

“We’ll let the premier make that decision about our involvement, but clearly all levels of government need to be involved in addressing what’s happening with housing in Queensland,” he told reporters.

“Just look at a day like today – companies (are) coming to Queensland, we’re the place to be, and people are moving here in droves because of good jobs, better services and the great Queensland lifestyle.”

The main issue wasn’t a lack of finance for new private, social or community housing, but a lack of land, particularly in the heavily-populated southeast, Mr Dick noted.

The treasurer added the government has been investing money in residential infrastructure – such as roads, water and sewage – so local governments could open up new housing areas.

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli said he would host a housing summit himself if Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wouldn’t.

He accused the Labor government of creating a “feeding frenzy” in the residential property market by failing to ensure land was being released quickly enough.

“I’m sorry, it can’t be that every council across the state has failed,” Mr Crisafulli said.

“There’s one common theme and that is the state government.”