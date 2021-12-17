Qld mandates masks after 16 COVID cases

The Queensland government will mandate face masks in essential retailers and on public transport after recording 16 COVID-19 cases that were infectious in the community.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the cases emerged in Brisbane, West Moreton, the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast and Cairns after 14,666 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Friday.

Seven cases are interstate-acquired, three locally-acquired, four are unlinked, two are under investigation, while four people tested positive in hotel quarantine.

Ms D’Ath said with 105,900 border passes from interstate hotspots approved, coronavirus cases would continue to rise.

“What this shows is this virus is spreading across Queensland, with thousands and thousands of people moving around this state over Christmas to visit loved ones and to holiday,” she told reporters on Friday.

“We know this virus could pop up anywhere, anytime in Queensland over coming days and weeks and months.”

With cases rising, the state government will mandate face masks in essential retailers like supermarkets, on public transport including ride-share vehicles and in hospitals.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the mandate will come into effect from 1am on Saturday and will be revised when 90 per cent of Queenslanders are fully vaccinated in early January.

Queensland’s vaccination rate on Friday is at 89.27 per cent for first doses while 83.63 per cent are double jabbed.

“This is a small price to pay for your freedoms,” Ms Palaszczuk said of the mask mandate.

“We are asking this to slow the spread of the virus. We know Christmas is some of the busiest times of the year for families doing their Christmas shopping and getting ready.

“I want Queenslanders to enjoy their Christmas and their holidays.”

Ms Palaszczuk said “there won’t be any lockdowns over Christmas”.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said he didn’t think the mask mandate would be “too onerous” for people.

“Mask wearing is not just about protecting yourself, it is also protect about protecting others,” he said.

“It works both ways, so it is a socially desirable thing to be wearing a mask and I think it’s somewhat anti-social to not be wearing a mask in crowded environments.”

The mandate won’t apply in venues where a vaccine mandate came into effect from 5am on Friday such as cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, stadiums and theme parks.

It applies in essential retailers, public transport and hospitals because those places are where unvaccinated people will mostly be mixing with other people indoors.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said police have already dealt with eight call-outs regarding the venue mandate since it came into effect.

She also sounded a warning to venue owners who have spoken of publicly ignoring the mandate.

“It’s disappointing that people have done that, but they have given police very good intelligence, so they will definitely be getting a visit,” Ms Carroll said.