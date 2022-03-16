Qld offers $3000 electric vehicle subsidy

Queenslanders will be offered a $3000 subsidy if they buy an electric vehicle with a purchase price of up to $58,000 over the next three years.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the policy, costing taxpayers $15 million a year, will help more people shield their wallets from future petrol price hikes and reduce carbon emissions contributing to climate change.

“While we cannot control the global events that have led to this price hike … we are going to make the cost of buying electric cars just that little bit cheaper,” she told parliament on Wednesday.

The $58,000 cap on the purchase price means the subsidy will only be available for buyers of five models: Hyundai’s Ioniq and Kona models, Nissan’s Leaf, MG’s ZS Essence and BYD’s Atto model.

Ms Palaszczuk said the subsidy would increase EV uptake and ensure more vehicles would be available on the used car market.

Another $10 million will be set aside for jointly funding charging stations in Queensland with local governments and companies.

Transport Minister Mark Bailey said work would begin this year on opening charging stations in the state’s west, including Barcaldine, Longreach and Mount Isa.

“We have the biggest road network in Australia,” he said.

“We want to ensure there are more electric vehicle charges for those long distance journeys all over the state and we have faster charges as well.”

Queensland Police and QFleet government vehicles will also transition to electric cars after the state government announced its Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy 2022-2032 on Wednesday.

Mr Bailey hoped the policy not only encouraged manufacturers to build EVs in Queensland but also expand their ranges.

“We want to send a very clear signal out to the industry that we are committed (and) we want to see more (EV) models, we want to see more on offer,” he said.

Queensland has long had one of the most meagre incentives for EV purchase of any state or territory, offering buyers registration and stamp duty savings of about $350 over five years.

NSW, South Australia and Victoria already offer $3000 rebates for EV purchases.

Advocacy group Solar Citizens said the subsidy would slash emissions and reduce the cost of living amid high fuel prices.

Strategist Stephanie Gray said the high purchase prices of many EV models remained a barrier for many people, so more government support and incentives were needed.

“There’s plenty more that both states and the federal government can do to slash the upfront cost of cleaner electric cars so that Australians can cash in on the fuel savings,” she said.

Analysts Boston Consulting Group told AAP their research indicates it could be cheaper to own an EV than an SUV in Australia by next year.

But they said Australia’s lack of emission regulations meant there was little incentive for manufacturers to sell EVs in the country.

Meanwhile, the Climate of the Nation poll found 64 per cent want all new cars sold in Australia to be required to be zero emissions by 2035.