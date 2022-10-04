Qld police chief to front DV inquiry again

An inquiry into the Queensland police response to domestic violence will again hear from the state’s top officer as it explores cultural issues related to sexism and misogyny.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll has been recalled to give further evidence on Wednesday after an earlier appearance led to the commission re-opening submissions.

Crude public comments made by two senior police officers were at the centre of Ms Carroll’s evidence on August 22.

One was later promoted to chief superintendent after being disciplined over a remark at a function in front of more than 100 of the state’s top-ranking officers.

The other officer tendered his resignation after a lewd comment at a police conference was made public at the inquiry.

More than 550 submissions have now been received by the Commission, including more than 250 since the submission period re-opened.

Police Union president Ian Leavers is expected to front the inquiry for the first time on Friday.

The inquiry before Deborah Richards has heard from serving and retired police officers, domestic and family violence service providers and victim-survivors.

It was called in response to a recommendation by the Women’s Safety and Justice Taskforce.

The Commission will hand down its report on November 14.