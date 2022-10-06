AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HANNAH CLARKE DEATH INQUEST
Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers will front an inquiry into domestic violence. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • law enforcement

Qld police union boss to face DV inquiry

Marty Silk October 7, 2022

A man who represents 12,500 Queensland cops and has made a number of controversial comments about domestic violence is set to be grilled about police culture at an inquiry.

Queensland Police Union President Ian Leavers will take the stand in Brisbane on Friday, the final day of hearings for the probe into police responses to domestic violence.

The union claimed last year that some people sought domestic violence orders to gain an advantage in family law disputes, in a submission to a federal parliamentary inquiry.

Mr Leavers also initially dismissed former Court of Appeal president Margaret McMurdo’s landmark domestic violence report, which called for the commission of inquiry he will front, as “a another woke, out-of-touch report”.

The probe has this week heard of multiple incidents of senior officers expressing misogynistic and racist attitudes, and assaulting, abusing, harassing and bullying female officers.

Mr Leavers says unsatisfactory behaviours and attitudes are not common among his members, which make up 99 per cent of the force.

“This involves only a very small minority of serving police officers,” he said in a written affidavit, published by the inquiry in August.

“Furthermore, when inappropriate behaviour occurs nowadays, it is invariably the subject of timely and unbiased managerial (and often disciplinary) action in response.

“Whereas it was once unheard of for an officer to be disciplined for such conduct, now it is quite common.”

The inquiry has heard this week that police perpetrators of abuse, harassment and bullying against colleagues are often being dealt with via local management resolutions (LMRs).

Under the LMR system, serious offenders have been disciplined via a brief chat with a fellow senior officer with no further action taken.

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll admitted this week that a “very paramilitary” leadership style created widespread fear of speaking out in the QPS.

She said her officers’ confidence in the controversial disciplinary system was understandably falling.

Mr Leavers’ submission in August claimed the low number of complaints about police in domestic violence matters, compared to the large number of call outs, indicated the QPS had no “widespread cultural problem”.

“Rather, what we see and hear from time to time are instances of individual failings and shortcomings, which in my experience is more likely due to workload pressures or inadequate training,” he wrote.

“Whilst I have no doubt that some aggrieved persons experience inadequate responses from police due to a poor personal attitude of the officer involved, I believe (and the disciplinary data confirms) that would be a very small proportion of cases.”

The inquiry before Justice Deborah Richards will resume later on Friday.

