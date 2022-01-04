‘Hundreds of thousands’ of cases for Qld

Queensland’s COVID-19 testing capacity is under strain with at least 17 private clinics unexpectedly shut and authorities warning of “hundreds of thousands” of cases by the end of the month.

Chief Health Officer John Gerrard says 5699 cases emerged after 33,312 tests in the 24 hours to 6.30am on Tuesday.

There are 11 people in ICU – up from 10 on Monday – two of those patients are on ventilators and another 170 virus patients are being treated in hospital.

Dr Gerrard said cases are steadily rising with 25,924 active cases and 23 per cent of Pathology Queensland’s tests being positive on Monday.

“The numbers of cases we are expected to see through January will be very high. Certainly in the hundreds of thousands, if not more, in Queensland – very high,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

As cases rise, testing capacity is being stretched after a number of private providers did not open 17 testing sites as planned on Tuesday.

The unexpected closures of multiple clinics led to Queensland Health centres being flooded with people seeking tests and long traffic jams across the southeast.

“I understand that getting tested now can be very difficult and my heart goes out to those who have had to wait for long, long periods of time in queues or missed out,” Dr Gerrard said.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said some providers such as QML were short staffed, while Sullivan Nicolaides redirected staff to test patients in aged care facilities on behalf of the Commonwealth.

She said some private pathology staff couldn’t work because they had COVID-19 and others were close contacts.

“We can’t force their staff to go to work if they’re positive, we just can’t ask them to do that,” Ms D’Ath said.

The minister said it was difficult to fill the testing gap as Queensland Health staff would need to be taken off the front line in hospitals.

To cope with the capacity pressures, Dr Gerrard said anyone with cold or flu symptoms who is not “unduly sick” should stay home and monitor their symptoms.

He said vaccinated people should recover within a few days, but anyone short of breath, suffering chest pain or fever, feeling faint or fainting should seek medical treatment.

“As tests become more available, hopefully more rapid antigen tests will become available, then you should we should be able to get access to them,” the CHO said.

“But for the moment that (staying home) is not an unreasonable (request), that’s exactly what I am saying.”

The government’s plan to scrap RAT requirements for visitors from interstate hotspots, and quarantine for international arrivals once 90 per cent of eligible Queenslanders are vaccinated is also under review.

The latest figures show 86.8 per cent are fully vaccinated, but Ms D’Ath said that number should be higher based on the number of people who had had a first dose four weeks ago.

“Please, please come forward and get your second dose as soon as you’re eligible,” she said.

Dr Gerrard suggested with cases continuing to surge in the state, the RAT requirement for travellers could be reconsidered.

“We’re looking at all of these things every day, I even spoke to (NSW CHO Kerry Chant) about this very issue last night,” he said.

“So we’re discussing these issues every day.”