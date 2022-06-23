AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Qld to dump most virus vaccine mandates

Marty Silk June 24, 2022

Queenslanders will soon no longer need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to work in schools, childcare, prisons and airports or to visit jails, aged care and disability facilities.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says the changes will come into effect from 1am next Thursday. 

“Restrictions that have protected us have eased in sensible stages, and today I announce with the advice of the Chief Health Officer, we are removing some of the last remaining COVID restrictions,” she told parliament on Friday.

Ms Palaszczuk said individual employers will still be allowed to continue mandates in schools, daycare, prisons and airports.

She said mandates will remain in force for workers in healthcare, hospital, aged care and disability care facilities.

Queensland will also dump pre-arrival testing for travellers arriving in the state from overseas.

