Qld to host October housing crisis summit

The Queensland government will hold a summit on the state’s housing crisis next month with social services groups calling for a plan to house every person within a decade.

The summit comes almost a year after it was first proposed by social services, charities, local governments, property and employer groups and construction companies.

Roundtable talks to plan for the gathering are due to be held on Friday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says ministers, the Brisbane mayor and lobby groups will discuss land supply and social housing issues during the meeting.

“Nothing is more important than having a roof over your head – it’s a basic need – and the stories of people without secure housing are heartbreaking,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Affordable housing is critical to maintaining our great Queensland lifestyle.

“Many of the causes of the increased housing costs are national and need national solutions.

“All levels of government have a role to play in improving the current housing situation.”

The Queensland Council of Social Services, the Local Government Association of Queensland, the Property Council of Australia, Q Shelter and Master Builders Queensland will also attend Friday’s talks.

QCOSS chief executive Aimee McVeigh said the summit has to result in a tangible plan being drawn up to deliver enough housing for those in need.

About 5000 social homes need to be built annually for the next 10 years to keep up with demand, she said.

QCOSS also wants the government’s Housing Investment Fund to be expanded, more investment in infrastructure to support housing developments in the regions, and existing housing stock to be repurposed, rebuilt and reused.

“By the 2032 Olympics every Queenslander should have a place they can call home,” Ms McVeigh said in a statement.

“Right now, working Queenslanders and families are living in tents, women and children are returning to domestic violence relationships, and elderly people are sleeping on couches, because there is nowhere for else them to go.”

There is a severe shortage of homes in Queensland, with 27,437 households on the waiting list for government housing, and tight private rental vacancy rates.

Pressure is increasing because the volume of people moving to Queensland from other states is rising.

Some 220,000 people plan to move there from Sydney and Melbourne in the next five years, according to Property Council of Australia research released last week.