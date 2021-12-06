 Qld to open to virus hotspots on Dec 13 - Australian Associated Press

ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK PRESSER
Fully vaccinated travellers from COVID hotspots will be able to enter Queensland from next Monday. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  virus diseases

Qld to open to virus hotspots on Dec 13

Nick Gibbs December 6, 2021

The Queensland border will open to interstate COVID-19 hotspots several days early as health authorities prepare for an influx of travellers from next Monday.

The re-opening date had been slated for December 17, but it has been brought forward to December 13 to align with projections of when the state will reach a vaccination rate of 80 per cent.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state was predicted to reach the 80 per cent target this week, and the December 13 date was chosen to “provide everyone with certainty”.

“This is going to be a very, very special time of the year,” Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday.

“I know people have said to me personally, some of them haven’t seen their grandkids for the first time.”

At least 87.37 per cent of eligible Queenslanders have received one jab and 78.67 per cent are fully vaccinated.

To enter Queensland once the border opens, travellers from COVID-19 hotspots must be fully vaccinated and show proof of a negative test taken within three days of their arrival.

Arrivals from domestic hotspots must also get another COVID-19 test on day five of their stay, but only have to wait one week from when they receive their second vaccination dose to enter the state.

The announcement comes as the state reported three new cases in quarantine on Monday, two from interstate and one from overseas.

