Qld towns on flood alert, clean up starts

A clean up may have started in flood-hit southern Queensland but some border towns are still on alert with peaks predicted to rival 2011 levels.

Emergency services have begun assessing damage at Inglewood, which was forced to evacuate 900 people this week, after floodwaters receded on Thursday.

However, nearby Goondiwindi and Boggabilla are on standby with major flooding predicted for the border towns along with the Western Downs region in the coming days.

Large swathes of the Darling Downs region are awash after days of heavy rain with some areas recording up to 100mm on Wednesday night.

The SES conducted 22 rescues and responded to more than 300 calls for assistance in 24 hours, while almost 450 roads have been closed.

Despite blue skies over much of the state’s south on Thursday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned drivers not to take chances after a second man died in floodwaters in a week.

A 73-year-old Roma man drowned on Wednesday after his ute was swept off a causeway at Yalangur, near Toowoomba.

“Tragically we lost a life west of Toowoomba. Our thoughts go out to this man’s family and to his community,” Ms Palaszczuk told parliament.

“I can’t stress how important it is to never drive through flooded waters – if it is flooded, forget it.”

Ms Palaszczuk said the clean-up has begun at Inglewood, but warned surrounding areas were not out of the woods.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the Dumaresq River to peak at Goondiwindi at 10.7m and Boggabilla at 12.8m – similar to 2011 levels – by Friday.

Goondiwindi’s record 2011 peak of 10.64m failed to breach the town’s 11m levee banks.

“I know many (Inglewood) residents are now getting on with the job of cleaning their homes once the water recedes,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We are keeping a close eye on Goondiwindi with a peak expected tomorrow but at this stage it is expected to be lower than the levee.”

Goondiwindi Mayor Lawrence Springborg is confident the levee will hold and that most of Yelarbon, where 50 people have been evacuated, will be spared.

To the north, major flooding has been forecast on Thursday along the Condamine River at Pratten and the Condamine township.

The Balonne River is set to peak at Warkon with moderate flooding at Chinchilla and further rises forecast for this weekend.

In Banana Shire, the Dawson River is set to hit major flood levels at Taroom and Theodore on Thursday night and into Friday.

Floodwaters are set to recede from Beaudesert on Thursday after the Logan River peaked at 10.7m.