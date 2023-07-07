AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
slater
The QRL wants Maroons coach Billy Slater to stay long term but will not rush him on contract talks. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

QRL waits for ‘one of a kind’ Slater on contract talks

Joel Gould July 8, 2023

The Queensland Rugby League will honour Maroons coach Billy Slater’s own timetable on contract negotiations because chairman Bruce Hatcher says he is “one of a kind”.

Slater is off-contract at the end of this State of Origin series, already wrapped up with an unassailable 2-0 lead, and Hatcher said the QRL was not concerned by Slater’s reluctance to make any definitive statements about his future when probed by media at press conferences.

Hatcher said he would expect nothing less.

The QRL wants to keep Slater long term but Hatcher said they had reached agreement about when contract negotiations would occur.

“Billy was very clear when I spoke to him a couple of months ago about sorting out his future and that there would be plenty of time after Origin to do that,” Hatcher told AAP.

“He is singularly focused on being successful in this Origin series and once it’s all over he said he would be happy to talk about it.

“He is very thorough and very mature. He alone knows what he wants to do and at the end of this series we will have to sit down and convince him that we’d love to keep him long term.

“The better the results he gets the more likely he is to have a lot of options. We will do our best. He has been great for Queensland.”

Slater spoke on Thursday ahead of game three of the Origin series in Sydney on July 12.

“I am really enjoying this. I really am. This is great, but it takes up a fair bit of time. I’ve got a lot on,” Slater said when asked about his future.

“I will sit down with (QRL CEO) Ben Ikin, the right people and my family…and work out what is best for all parties moving forward.

“We will worry about this year first. I will just focus on the job I’ve got at hand and that’s preparing for an Origin game.”

Slater has been linked with a possible head coaching job in the NRL in the future, with his former club the Melbourne Storm one of them.

He also has media commitments with Channel Nine and business interests that keep him busy. Slater was asked whether an NRL gig interested him.

“I didn’t see myself standing here being the Queensland coach a few years ago,” he said.

“You never know what is around the corner. Right now I am happy with what I am doing and where my life is.”

One thing for certain is Slater has impressed the QRL hierarchy.

“Billy is one of a kind. He came from an outstanding career as a player in the Storm environment under Craig Bellamy but this is his first head coaching role,” Hatcher said.

“He picked the coaches and staff around him and he has picked the right players who have all performed for him.

“There are very few guys that strike you as being totally in control of the way they want to do things, but Billy is one of them. Everything is well thought out and well planned.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.