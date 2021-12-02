 Quade Cooper set to become Aussie citizen - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Australian citizenship
Quade Cooper is set to gain the Australian citizenship he's coveted when he takes a test in Japan. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Quade Cooper set to become Aussie citizen

Ian Chadband December 3, 2021

Wallabies star Quade Cooper has revealed he will take his citizenship test on Friday, finally allowing him to “officially call Australia home”.

The New Zealand-born 33-year-old, who’s played 75 Tests for Australia, was unhappy his four previous applications for citizenship had been rejected because of the unique difficulties he faced meeting the requirements as an international sportsman.

But after the Australian government changed eligibility rules to ensure “distinguished applicants” like him could be made citizens, Cooper is now taking the test again in Japan where he’s currently playing for Hanazono Kintetsu Liners.

In a tweet from Japan on Thursday evening, Cooper wrote: “On the bullet train to Tokyo to sit the Australian citizenship test at 10am.

“Weird feeling but it probably wouldn’t have happened without your support! Thank you to everyone who pushed for people like myself to be eligible to officially call Australia home. Forever grateful.”

Cooper was given widespread backing after explaining his touring schedule and stints overseas meant he couldn’t meet the rules which demand citizenship applicants must have lived in Australia for the past four years and not be absent for more than 12 months during that time.

The regulations also stated applicants couldn’t be out of the country for more than 90 days during the year before applying.

Yet in September, immigration minister Alex Hawke confirmed the rule change that would allow more flexibility for worthy applicants including top athletes, artists, businesspeople and scientists.

“Exceptional people must not be prevented from becoming Australians because of the unique demands of the very work they do that makes them exceptional,” Hawke said then.

Cooper, who was born in Auckland but moved to Australia at 13, qualifies for the Wallabies through residency, with his case brought back into the spotlight again this year when, recalled for the first time in four years, he orchestrated five straight Test wins.

That included two straight victories over world champions South Africa and prompted Rugby Australia CEO Hamish McLennan to say granting him citizenship would be the “right, Australian thing to do”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.