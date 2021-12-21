Quarantine rules ease, 86 new cases in Qld

The quarantine period has been halved for fully vaccinated close contacts of COVID-19 cases in Queensland, as the state records 86 new infections.

The mandatory quarantine period will move from 14 to seven days from Wednesday, in a move Deputy Premier Steven Miles hopes will help businesses handle the festive trade.

“That will greatly reduce the impact on individuals as well as on businesses when they have a COVID positive case,” he said on Tuesday.

Those who qualify for the seven day process must get tested on day zero and day five of their quarantine period, and continue monitoring for symptoms.

There are no quarantine changes for those who are unvaccinated.

As daily cases approach triple figures, Chief Health Officer John Gerrard said the trend was following a pattern of roughly doubling every 48 hours.

A total of 75 of the state’s 269 active cases are being treated in hospital, with one person in intensive care who was vaccinated about six months ago.

The majority of cases are experiencing “minimal symptoms” and the woman in intensive care has been admitted “mainly” because of other medical conditions, Dr Gerrard said.

“I’ve spoken with the doctors looking after this patient, she is only moderately unwell,” he said.

Of the new cases reported on Tuesday, 12 are contacts of known cases, six are related to interstate travel and 67 are under investigation. One was acquired overseas.

“We’re seeing about two cases of Omicron diagnosed for every one case of Delta,” Dr Gerrard said.

“Omicron has become the dominant virus here in Queensland.”

The state is expecting to reach the 90 per cent threshold for first dose vaccinations when the latest figures are released on Tuesday.

Currently 89.77 per cent of eligible residents aged over 16 have received one jab, while 84.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.