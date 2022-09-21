AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
The 'wattle painting ' of Queen Elizabeth II
A 1954 painting of the Queen by Sir William Dargie will be the centrepiece of the memorial service. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS
  • public holiday

Queen to be remembered across nation

Tess Ikonomou September 22, 2022

Australians are waking to a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch who declared her “constant, sure and true” love for the country.

The late Queen will be remembered in a service at Parliament House in Canberra on Thursday during a one-off Australian public holiday.

It will be broadcast live across the nation from 11am (AEST) and will begin with a minute’s silence.

Up to six Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II jets from No.77 Squadron will fly past parliament at midday.

The Queen when visiting the country in 2002 thanked “all Australians”.

“I declare again … that my admiration, affection and regard for the people of Australia will remain, as it has been … constant, sure and true,” she said at the time.

The Queen visited the country 16 times during her reign and was the patron of more than 20 Australian charities and associations.

She consulted with 16 prime ministers and 16 governors-general served in her name.

Former prime ministers Paul Keating and Scott Morrison have both confirmed they will attend the memorial service. 

A 1954 painting of the Queen by eight-time Archibald Prize winner Sir William Dargie will be the centrepiece of the service.

The painting will be surrounded by Australia’s floral emblem, the golden wattle, and some of her favourite flowers, sweet peas and dahlias.

The Queen opened parliament in May 1988.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said the service would allow the nation to reflect upon the Queen’s life of service and dedication.

Former Australian Idol contestant Anthony Callea will perform at the service.

Mr Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton will give short tributes to the late monarch.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.