 Queensland set to open border on Dec 13

A border sign at the QLD/NSW border, Gold Coast.
Queensland will open its border to fully vaccinated people from virus hotspots from December 13. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Dominic Giannini December 7, 2021

Queensland will open its border to fully vaccinated people from virus hotspots from December 13 after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk brought forward the opening by four days. 

Those in hotspots like NSW, Victoria and the ACT who are double dosed will be able to enter the state from 1am on Monday, providing they have tested negative to the virus and take a second test on the fifth day following their arrival. 

The announcement came as Queensland inches towards the 80 per cent double vaccinated threshold set for reopening. 

International arrivals to Queensland must be fully vaccinated and return a negative test within 72 hours of departure, and will also require a test on arrival as well as 14 days in home or hotel quarantine.

More than 88 per cent of Australians are double dosed, according to the government’s latest figures. 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is urging states to stick to the national plan amid rising concerns about the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. 

There are now 25 Omicron cases in NSW and two in the ACT.

Mr Morrison will convene the national cabinet on Friday, two weeks after states and territories agreed to stay the course to reopening while health authorities gather more information about the new variant.

While South Australia had recently reopened its border to lockdown-affected eastern states, Premier Steven Marshall said the Omicron situation was being closely monitored.

He said the state government would move quickly to shut the borders again if the need arose.

Nationally, 88.1 per cent of over 16s have been fully vaccinated while 92.9 per cent have received their first dose.

More than 536,000 booster shots have been administered.

Children aged five to 11 are expected to get their jabs from January 10 pending final approval of the plan by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

There were 208 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in NSW on Monday, while Victoria had 1073 cases and six fatalities.

The ACT registered six infections on Monday, while four were detected in South Australia.

