Hunt
Ben Hunt (2-r) is congratulated by skipper Daly Cherry-Evans after scoring a try in the 38-10 win. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Queensland win Origin I after NSW’s Suaalii sent off

Jasper Bruce June 5, 2024

Joseph Suaalii’s send-off has opened the door for Queensland to claim a 32-10 victory over NSW and strike the first blow in the 2024 State of Origin series at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

NSW debutant Suaalii was sent from the field in the eighth minute on Wednesday night after he knocked Queensland fullback Reece Walsh out with a late high tackle.

The 12-man Blues fought hard before 77,214 home fans but could not prevent the Maroons from claiming their biggest-ever win in Sydney as Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow scored a hat-trick of tries.

NSW now travel to Melbourne needing victory in game two on June 26 to stay alive in Michael Maguire’s first series as coach.

