ANNASTACIA PALASZCZUK
The time for changes to youth justice programs is now, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Queensland’s ‘tough’ youth crime response

Rex Martinich December 29, 2022

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has outlined changes to youth justice programs and laws with the aim to deliver harsher penalties and protect the community.

Ms Palaszczuk on Thursday said “the time for action is now” following the alleged murder of Emma Lovell and alleged attempted murder of her husband Lee during a home invasion north of Brisbane on Boxing Day Night.

Here are the new measures and proposed laws, which Ms Palaszczuk said would be introduced via legislative changes next year.

* Increasing the maximum penalty for stealing a car from 7 years to 10 years’ imprisonment

* A more severe penalty of 14 years if the car theft offence is committed at night, where the offender uses violence or threatens violence, is armed or pretends to be armed, is in company or damages or threatens to damage any property

* Increasing penalties for criminals who have boasted about car theft crimes on social media

* The increased penalties for car theft will apply to adult as well as juvenile offenders.

* Amending the Youth Justice Act with the intent to require courts to take into account a defendant’s previous bail history, criminal activity and track record when sentencing.

* Extreme high visibility police patrols modelled on the current Operation Uniform Theta that put extra officers in 1000 crime hot spots and has seen 200 youth offenders charged with 600 offences.

* A $9.89 million fast-track sentencing program in Brisbane, Townsville, Southport and Cairns aimed at having children spend less time on remand and more time serving their sentences

* The construction of two new youth detention centres, with the final locations to be announced.

* A $10 million trial program to supply 20,000 engine immobilisers from the middle of next year to residents in Mt Isa, Cairns and Townsville to prevent car theft.

* The appointment of Queensland Police Service Assistant Commissioner George Marchesini to the full-time position of Youth Crime Taskforce Commander.

