Quiet reflection before Aust Day protests and parties

A quiet reflection in the dawn light has marked the beginning of Australia Day commemorations, as tens of thousands of protesters gear up for Invasion Day rallies across the nation.

The sails of Sydney’s Opera House were lit up with the artwork of Wiradjuri-Biripi artist James P. Simon in one of the many dawn reflections around Australia ahead of January 26 festivities and protests.

Mr Simon’s artwork titled River Life depicts the essential and life-giving role of waterways.

“For Aboriginal people, fishing anywhere on Country, whether it is on the ocean beaches or coastal estuaries or inland rivers and lakes, it has always been about more than simply collecting food,” the artist said.

“Water provides food, medicine, tools, kinship, connection, recreation, stories, songlines and healing.

“Water is seen as a living entity with its own spirit, and it is believed that we have a responsibility to protect and care for it.”

People gather for a smoking ceremony at Alfred Square in Melbourne to mark a day of mourning. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS

Commemorations are continuing with flag-raising ceremonies before some 20,600 people from 150 countries take the oath of citizenship.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday morning attended a ceremony at Lake Burley Griffin in Canberra, where he received a general salute from the Australian Federation Guard.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn was received with the Vice-Regal Salute and inspected the guard.

The second woman to serve in her position, Ms Mostyn’s father was an army officer.

Police have vowed to be out in force at celebrations and demonstrations, with the national day coinciding with the Australian Open men’s final in Melbourne.

Invasion Day events, where tens of thousands of people are expected, will kick off in major capital cities and regional centres.

Victoria Police said they had done “extensive planning” for Australia Day community events and rallies.

“We’re well prepared for all major events and will have a highly visible presence throughout the entire CBD to ensure they can occur safely,” a spokesperson said.

In Sydney, thousands of protesters are expected to turn out as they did last year. Image by Brent Lewin/AAP PHOTOS

NSW Police promised to use “proactive policing strategies” to ensure minimal impact on the community, with officers seen walking in groups to assigned positions around the CBD early on Sunday, many carrying provided lunch packs.

“The NSW Police Force recognises and supports the rights of individuals and groups to exercise their rights of free speech and peaceful assembly,” the force said.

“The first priority for NSW Police is always the safety of the public.”

Pro-Palestine activists who usually rally in central Melbourne each Sunday have urged supporters to join the Invasion Day protest march, which will start at state parliament before heading to Flinders Street Station.

Organisers say January 26, the anniversary of the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788, is not a day to celebrate.

In Sydney, protesters are gathering at Belmore Park in Haymarket while in ACT the event will take place at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy.

Activists in Hobart are also marching to state parliament, while other protests and cultural events are also being held in Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Darwin.

In Melbourne, a smaller unrelated pro-Australia Day rally is planned outside Melbourne Park which is the home of the Australian Open, however, it’s not expected to cross over with other rallies.

Music lovers will descend on Sydney Harbour for the Australia Day Live concert set against the backdrop of the opera house, while other free concerts are being held around the nation.

Heatwave warnings have been issued for Australia Day by the Bureau of Meteorology. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Heatwave warnings have been issued across the nation, with alerts current for much of Queensland, northern NSW, parts of South Australia, central Western Australia and southern parts of the Northern Territory.

The Bureau of Meteorology said severe heatwaves can be dangerous for many people including older people, babies, children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and those with medical conditions.

“Seek a place to keep cool, such as your home, a library, community centre or shopping centre,” the bureau said.