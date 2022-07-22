AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jason Demetriou
Coach Jason Demetriou says South Sydney could enter a self-imposed biosecurity bubble. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Rabbitohs poised to re-enter COVID bubble

Jasper Bruce July 22, 2022

South Sydney is likely to enter a self-imposed biosecurity bubble before the end of the regular season even if the NRL doesn’t re-implement league-wide bubbles, coach Jason Demetriou says.

The NRL scrapped biosecurity bubbles this year but rising COVID-19 case numbers have begun to hit clubs as the finals approach.

Only six competition points separate sides placed fifth and eleventh and a mass COVID-19 outbreak could derail a side’s bid to play September football.

This month alone, Jake Trbojevic, Cameron Munster, Murray Taulagi, Reece Walsh, Toby Rudolf and Nicho Hynes have been among key players to come down with the virus.

“It’s definitely a bit alarming that there are a few more cases,” Demetriou said.

“It’s something that we’re definitely looking at, going into our own bubble if we need to, even if the game doesn’t.”

The Rabbitohs have a tough run home, playing five top eight sides in their last seven games, so could enter a bubble before the regular season in a bid to guarantee themselves a place in the finals.

But Demetriou was mindful of demanding too much of his players.

“You’ve come this far, 40 weeks by the time you reach finals including pre-season,” he said.

“With COVID-19 or any other illness, you need to start thinking about how to have the best preparation for the finals.

“It’s hard though because if you do it too early, it’s a long time for the players to sacrifice. They’ve done a lot over the last couple of years.”

Demetriou said the spectacle of the finals series would suffer if the league chose not to re-implement league-wide bubbles.

“We’ve got to protect the integrity of the game,” he said.

“If it’s still going the way it is, then obviously it’s something that the game and us as clubs are going to have to look at.”

Craig Fitzgibbon, coach of finals-bound Cronulla, said losing Hynes and Rudolf to COVID could have cost his side against Melbourne in round 17.

But the coach said there had not yet been discussions about implementing a bubble at Cronulla.

“We can’t hold their hands when they’re not in our care. It’s very difficult. We’re just trying to minimise those risky environments,” he said.

“You’d like to think players aren’t putting themselves in dangerous situations.

“It’s about awareness, more than anything else.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.