Racism claims filed in court against Collingwood

The AFL has been urged to strip Collingwood of premiership points should explosive fresh racism allegations be proven in court.

The Magpies, including chief executive Craig Kelly, are facing damning claims filed on Monday in the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia.

Mark Cleaver, the club’s former head of First Nations strategy, is the sole applicant in the documents, while the Collingwood Football Club is the only respondent.

“The allegations in this case call into question whether the Collingwood Football Club has learned anything from its multiple self-inflicted racism scandals,” Daniel Victory, principal with Maurice Blackburn Lawyers, said in a statement to AAP.

“We are entitled to expect more from a club that has promised to do better.

“The conduct alleged in this case has no place in society or any sporting club and especially not in a league that holds itself out as an agent for social change.

“Football fans have a right to feel let down once again by the Collingwood Football Club.

“The AFL should consider penalising premiership points from clubs if allegations like this are proven.”

AFL spokesperson Jay Allen said the league’s integrity unit was made aware of a human resources workplace complaint by a Collingwood employee.

“The matter was deemed a workplace issue for the club and was triaged to the club’s HR department to manage accordingly,” Allen told AAP.

In 2021, Collingwood commissioned an independent review to deal with racism.

Former Magpies president Eddie McGuire labelled the release of the ‘Do Better’ report “a historic and proud day”.

A week after his highly criticised comments, McGuire stood down following more than 20 years in charge.

Collingwood premiership player Heritier Lumumba was in dispute with his former club for years over racism issues, consistently voicing his disapproval of management at the Magpies.

Lumumba first raised the alarm on concerns of racism at the Magpies in 2013, with his claims the catalyst for the investigation and subsequent ‘Do Better’ report.

Collingwood have been contacted for comment.