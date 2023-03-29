AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sydney Roosters player Victor Radley (c).
Victor Radley (c) will play his 100th NRL game when he lines up for the Roosters against Parramatta. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Radley’s journey from apprentice to NRL master

Jasper Bruce March 30, 2023

Milestone man Victor Radley can thank his days as an apprentice carpenter for the depth of his footy knowledge, which coach Trent Robinson rates second only to that of Cooper Cronk.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Victor the Inflictor’, Radley has become one of the NRL’s most colourful characters on the back of his on-field ferocity and high work-rate.

But as Radley prepares to step out against Parramatta on Thursday night in his 100th NRL game, Robinson paid tribute to an aspect of the middle forward’s game that has long flown under the radar – his footy smarts.

More than 100 different players have represented the Roosters at first-grade level in Robinson’s 11 seasons in charge but the coach said only four-time premiership winner Cronk trumped Radley in his knowledge of the game.

“He’s probably second only to Cooper in sitting in a meeting and the knowledge he can take on and then repeat,” Robinson said.

“His footy knowledge is incredible, which he wouldn’t get credit for because he plays the other card often. 

“He absolutely bleeds red, white and blue on the field, but (also) off the field. 

“Everything he does for the Roosters community, and the love that he has for this area and club, is second to none.”

Radley’s knowledge can be put down in part to his commitment to the club, but also to his pre-NRL days, when he worked under his father as an apprentice carpenter.

On the worksite, Radley had one particular duty that helped train his brain.

“He had to get all the lunch orders, so his memory had to be really good,” Robinson said.

“He said he never got a lunch order wrong, out of all the 15 guys on site. 

“His memory retention came from being an apprentice.

“He’s lived and breathed footy his whole life and he’s loved it so much that he thinks it’s cool to know everything in footy.

“The big games that he’s played in and the intensity that he brings to our game, it’s great to bring up 100 games for him.”

Thursday night also marks 50 NRL games for young Roosters halfback Sam Walker.

The 20-year-old said after a slow start to last season, the Roosters were focused on banking early wins this year.

“We’re building as a team,” Walker said.

“We probably want to get a couple more wins, we sort of left it a bit late last year.”

