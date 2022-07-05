AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
NSW TRAIN STRIKES
NSW commuters will be confronted with more disruptions to train services this week. Image by Nikki Short/AAP PHOTOS
  • railway

Rail union on track for industrial action

Farid Farid July 6, 2022

NSW commuters will be confronted with more disruptions to train services after the rail union won the right to push ahead with industrial action.

The government lost its bid to halt another week of industrial action during an interim hearing before the Fair Work Commission, which came after failed negotiations with the union.

A full hearing will take place on Thursday.

Industrial action by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union will continue on Wednesday and Friday, with drivers reducing the number of rail services by about 30 per cent.

Other protected actions include not fining passengers from Wednesday to Friday.

“With everything facing the people of NSW at the moment, rail workers have decided to put a stop to the NSW government taking money from people in the form of fines on public transport,” the union NSW head Alex Claassens said. 

“We never want to inconvenience commuters.

“This whole dispute is to ensure commuters get the safe trains they deserve, however the NSW government’s continued political game playing means that we’ve been left with no choice.”

Negotiations failed despite an offer from the government to make $264 million in safety changes to the Korean-built fleet of trains – the basis of the dispute.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the modifications offered were unnecessary but the costs of storing the fleet would “skyrocket” without a resolution to the long-running deadlock.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.