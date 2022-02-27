Rain and deadly floods batter east coast

Flooding rains continue to lash a long stretch of Australia’s east coast, with warnings the inundation may continue for days as the weather system heads south.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited Brisbane late on Sunday as Queensland’s southeast endures a deluge with has claimed six lives in the state, assuring residents recovery preparations are underway.

“This is a serious natural … flooding event that we are seeing impact right throughout everywhere from Bundaberg to the border,” he said.

“All the way out to Toowoomba and particularly in places like Gympie, this is a very serious situation.”

With “a very anxious night” ahead for residents, the prime minister said he wanted to stress that “the planning for the recovery has already begun” and the resources and support needed were on hand.

Queensland is expected to cop more heavy rain on Monday as the crisis continues.

Residents along the Brisbane River have been asked consider evacuating, as overnight flows and are likely to coincide with the morning and afternoon high tides.

Full-scale or partial flooding is anticipated in Brisbane City, Newstead, West End, New Farm, Milton, St Lucia, Bulimba, South Brisbane, Toowong and Rocklea, Brisband City Council said.

Schools will be closed in 13 local government areas, with locals also warned to avoid all non-essential travel.

Flooding throughout Sunday heavily affected Gympie, Maryborough, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane.

Major flood warnings are in place for the Mary River, Mooloolah, Noosa and Maroochy rivers, Upper Brisbane and Stanley rivers, Laidley, Lockyer and Warrill creeks, as well as the Bremer and Logan rivers.

Beyond that, the Gold Coast and then, across the border, the NSW northern rivers and mid north coast are next in line as the rain heads further south.

Gold Coast residents from Tallebudgera to Currumbin have been issued a ‘watch and act’ warning of heavy rainfall and potential flooding.

A severe weather alert for the southern state spans 450km from the Queensland border to Port Macquarie.

Senior Bureau of Meteorology hydrologist Ailsa Schofield said there was the potential, as the monster system moves south, for up to 250mm of rain in some areas.

“We won’t start to see the rainfall ease until tomorrow (Monday),” she said.

“What this means for communities is that there is very serious and life-threatening flash flooding and riverine flooding likely.”

In NSW, a man died on the state’s Central Coast on Friday after his LandCruiser was carried away by floodwaters, while police plan to resume the search on Monday for a man believed missing in floodwaters in Lismore in northern NSW.