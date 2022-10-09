AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
David Moffatt
Cam Waters' co-driver David Moffatt led off the Bathurst 1000 from pole position. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • motor racing

Rain clears as Bathurst 1000 gets underway

Fraser Barton October 9, 2022

Dry track conditions and fine weather prevailed as the Bathurst 1000 got underway, with the majority of teams opting for their co-drivers to begin the 1000-kilometre race.

After three days of rain and overcast conditions, the sun finally arrived over Mount Panorama on Sunday with the weather set to be favourable throughout the day.

Australia’s biggest domestic motorsport prize is up for grabs and the Tickford Racing pair of Cam Waters and co-driver James Moffat started from pole following the cancellation of Saturday’s top-10 shootout.

Waters qualified fastest in Friday’s first qualifying for his second Bathurst pole, but it was Moffat who got first crack at the mountain.

The pair were looking to go one better after consecutive second-placed finishes in the race in the previous two years.

Moffat was one of 19 co-drivers who started, with nine of the top grid’s top 10 all co-drivers.

The only lead driver among the top 10 starters was retirement-bound Lee Holdsworth, in his 19th consecutive Great Race.

Fans swarmed the grid for Bathurst’s first maxiumum capacity event since the pandemic began.

Motorsport officials notified drivers in the two-minute warning that the circuit was still wet on the exit of turn one. 

