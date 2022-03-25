AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ellyse Perry
Australia's Ellyse Perry has a back injury and won't play on Friday against Bangladesh. Image by John Cowpland/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Australia bowl after rain delay at Cup

AAP March 25, 2022

Australia have won the toss and are bowling after overnight rain delayed the start of their last Women’s World Cup group game against Bangladesh in Wellington.

The game started in overcast conditions and was reduced to 43 overs per side at Basin Reserve.

Injured allrounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the game, but is expected to be fit for next week’s finals.

Teenage pace bowler Darcie Brown took her place in the side.

Perry suffered back spasms and was forced from the field during Australia’s win against South Africa on Tuesday.

Australia are unbeaten and this is a dead rubber for them while Bangladesh are chasing their second win of the tournament.

It’s the first women’s one-day international between the teams.

AUSTRALIA: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

BANGLADESH: Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akter Supta, Fargana Hoque,  Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam. 

