AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
SCG
Rain has delayed the start of play on the third morning of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Rain delays start of day three at SCG

Rob Forsaith January 7, 2022

Rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the fourth Ashes Test at the SCG.

The action was set to start at 10am AEDT, 30 minutes earlier than originally scheduled, in an effort to make up overs lost on day one.

But showers, which are expected to interrupt all five days of the contest, have returned.

There is no indication from umpires when play might resume, with rain still falling.

England will resume at 0-13 when the covers come off and umpires are satisfied the pitch and outfield are ready.

Australia declared at 8-416 late on day two after Usman Khawaja celebrated his recall with an impressive knock of 137.

The hosts hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.