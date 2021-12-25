Australia bowl first in Boxing Day Test

Australia have won the toss and will bowl first under gloomy conditions at the MCG in the third Ashes Test.

In his first Boxing Day Test as captain, Cummins sent England in on a wicket with a green tinge and expected to offer something to the bowlers.

It will give debutant paceman Scott Boland early use of his home wicket, where his reputation as an MCG specialist helped him earn his spot in the attack.

“Feels like a bowling day,” Cummins said.

“There is good grass coverage on the wicket. Doesn’t mean we are going to bowl them out this morning, but we think we are well suited to bowl.”

England captain Joe Root said he too would have bowled.

“But you speak to a lot of local guys who played a lot of Shield cricket recently when the wicket looked like this, it was a reasonable place to bat,” Root said.

“The first hour is crucial as always. An opportunity to put runs on the board early.”

It comes after the start was delayed by 30 minutes after light drizzle began around an hour before the scheduled start of play.

The rain came as Boland was presented his baggy green cap by injured quick Josh Hazlewood, with COVID-19 restrictions keeping the honour in-house.

Boland becomes second Indigenous man to play Test cricket for Australia and the first Victorian to make his Test debut on Boxing Day since current selector Tony Dodemaide in 1987.

Cummins is returning after he was forced to miss the second Test in Adelaide through a brush with the virus, while Mitchell Starc is the other quick retained.

Australia have a stranglehold on the series after winning the first two matches of the five-Test series convincingly.

A win or draw in Melbourne will mean they retain the Ashes.

By contrast, England are in disarray and have dropped four players.

Rory Burns, Stuart Broad, Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes were the casualties as England try to keep the series alive.

Bowlers Mark Wood and Jack Leach return to the England XI, while Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow will play their first Tests in this series.

England are to wear black armbands for the match, in honour of former England captain, coach and selector Raymond Illingworth, who died on Christmas Day.

AUSTRALIA: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

ENGLAND: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Butler, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.