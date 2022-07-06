AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FLOODING NSW
NSW is still in the grips of a flood emergency as the wet weather impacts areas north of Sydney. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Rain moves north as Sydney begins clean-up

Farid Farid July 7, 2022

Widespread rain has eased for Sydney and the NSW Central Coast, but the wet weather and risk of flooding has now moved to the Hunter and state’s north.

More than 6000 Hunter residents have fled to higher ground as rising flood levels threaten their homes.

An evacuation order has been issued for Singleton, with the Hunter region expected to cop more heavy rain overnight.

Transport officials said the New England Highway remains closed at Singleton and Maitland due to flooding.

The Bureau of Meteorology says river levels in the town are likely to exceed the March 2022 flood level of 13.15 metres, and may reach 13.80 metres.

Electricity provider Ausgrid is warning residents that power could be cut off from the town as it battles to restore electricity to approximately 3000 customers in parts of the Central Coast, Lake Macquarie and pockets of Sydney.

There is also evacuation orders for several Hunter Valley towns in place including Bulga, Broke, Wollombi and Dunolly.

Meanwhile, a severe weather warning was issued for the mid-north coast and Northern Tablelands on Wednesday evening, with flash flooding and heavy rainfall expected.

With rain easing in Sydney, and as the clean up and assessment of significant damage begins, residents have been told they can return to their homes in Lansvale, Moorebank and Chipping Norton in the city’s southwest.

Prime Minister Antony Albanese has announced disaster recovery payments of $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for children. Applications for the support will open at 2pm Thursday.

Mr Albanese and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet on Wednesday visited deluged parts of the Hawkesbury, a region that has endured four floods in the past 18 months.

The weather bureau is predicting severe weather to ease on Thursday as a low-pressure system tracks out to sea.

