Dominic Perrottet and Steph Cooke
Dominic Perrottet and Steph Cooke are visiting flood-affected communities around the state. Image by Louise Kennerley/AAP PHOTOS
  • weather

Rain moves south as NSW floods continue

Phoebe Loomes October 26, 2022

With rain concentrating over southern NSW, a brief window of relief has opened for coastal communities as Dominic Perrottet continues a tour of flood-impacted towns.

The premier flew to Moree in the far north on Tuesday where thousands of residents are under evacuation orders after the Mehi River reached major flood levels. 

Joined by Flood Recovery Minister Steph Cooke, he will visit with affected communities around the state throughout the week. 

Dozens of flood warnings “from one end of NSW to the other” were in place, Ms Cooke said on Tuesday.

“The flood risk and the threat remains across NSW today and will do so for some days to come,” she said.

Her tour with Mr Perrottet comes with the state’s north set for a single day of dry weather on Wednesday before widespread rain returns.

Showers and storms will clear over the north and northeast, although falls will continue in the south, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jonathan How said. 

Thunderstorms will develop across eastern NSW on Thursday, with a possibility of becoming severe, he said.

Falls will persist on the coast into Friday, before warmer and drier conditions develop into the weekend. 

The system follows a low which delivered rain to much of coastal NSW on Tuesday on its way south.

The State Emergency Service has issued 125 warnings in total, including 24 “evacuate now” alerts primarily in the south and central north. 

Major flooding continues in multiple towns including Echuca, Moama, Barham and Kerang on the NSW-Victoria border, Moree, Gunnedah and Narrabri to the north, and Hillston, Hay and Condobolin in the west.

Some 27 flood warnings have been issued, including more than a dozen for major inundation on the Gwydir, Mehi, Peel, Namoi, Macquarie, Bell, Bogan, Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Murray, Edward, Barwon and Darling rivers.

