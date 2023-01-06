Rain ruins Australia’s bid for 3-0 sweep

Australia’s bid to secure a series sweep over South Africa and a spot in the World Test Championship final is being washed away, with day three of third Test rained out.

After 57 overs lost to bad weather across the opening two days at the SCG, no play was possible on Friday under Sydney’s grey skies before stumps was called early.

Australia had been 4-475 when rain stopped play on day two, with Usman Khawaja unbeaten on 195 and nearing a maiden Test double century.

That had set the stage for Australia to bat big in the first innings and eye a potential follow-on scenario if they were able to roll through South Africa cheaply.

That now looks like it will be the only chance for Australia to claim a victory.

Captain Pat Cummins admitted earlier this summer the follow-on was close to dead in Test cricket, unless rare circumstances prevailed.

The Sydney Test could fit that bill given the weather, with no Test after it for another month and Australia’s twin-spin attack allowing for the majority of the workload to be be shared by slower bowlers.

The big wet has also raised further questions over the timing of the annual Sydney Test.

Friday’s abandonment marked the 26th day completely washed out in the SCG’s Test history, far more than any other venue in Australia.

Six of the past seven Tests have been impacted by rain, while poor light has also become an issue in recent years.

January is historically a wetter month in Sydney than November and December, but Cricket Australia officials have indicated moving the Test is not on the cards.

So renowned has the match become for rain in recent years, this year’s Test has included sponsor’s logos on the covers.

Officials also moved some of the pink Jane McGrath charity activities to day four of the match, when some better weather is expected.

If the match does in a stalemate, it would end South Africa’s run of 46 matches without a draw, with their last coming in March 2017.