Ground staff clear water as rain delays play during day five of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Rain set to delay final-day start to first Ashes Test

Scott Bailey June 20, 2023

The day-five start of the first Ashes Test is set to be delayed by rain after heavy downpours around Birmingham.

Heavy covers remained on the Edgbaston pitch on Tuesday morning as rain continued to fall with play almost certain not to start at 11am.

When play does resume, Australia will need 174 more runs for victory and England seven wickets after the tourists went to stumps on day four at 3-107 chasing 281.

Usman Khawaja is not out 34 after his first-innings 141, with nightwatchman Scott Boland alongside him on 13.

The rain is expected to clear by 12pm, with scattered showers forecast around the city in the afternoon.

A total of 98 overs are scheduled for the day’s play, but once 30 minutes are lost to weather one over will be deducted for every four minutes off the ground.

There is no limit to how late the match can go on to complete the allotted overs as long it remains light enough, with sunset in Birmingham not expected until 9.30pm.

