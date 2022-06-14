AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva (l) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Aaron Finch. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Australia face tough chase after rain

Scott Bailey June 15, 2022

Australia’s bid to pull off their biggest-ever chase against Sri Lanka has been made even more difficult after rain delayed play for more than an hour.

Initially chasing 301 for victory, Australia’s innings has been reduced to 44 overs with the revised target set at 282 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

It means Australia will need to score at a rate of 6.7 an over to win the first game of the five-match series, after they were 2-72 after 12.4 overs when rain stopped play in Pallekele.

The tourists have never before chased down more than 268 against Sri Lanka.

Australia’s captain Aaron Finch would have been wishing the rain had arrived moments earlier for him on Tuesday night.

Leading the charge for Australia on 44, he fell just two balls before the delay when wrist spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took the right-hander’s edge with one that spun away from off stump.

Finch had previously looked in brutal touch, going after the bowlers and taking the quicks on down the ground and through point in his 41-ball knock.

Under-pressure before the tour, Finch made scores of 61no, 24 and 29 in Australia’s T20 series win but would desperately have loved a big score on Tuesday.

Meanwhile his opening partner David Warner lasted just three balls, trapped on the crease lbw for a duck by Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana.

The hosts have already rolled out three spinners in the first 13 overs, after Australia opted to go without Mitchell Swepson with Adam Zampa also back home on maternity leave.

Ashton Agar bowled well for his 2-49, as he and Glenn Maxwell both sent down 10 overs and part-timer Marnus Labuschagne was called upon for his tweakers late.

Australia’s quicks struggled to get anything out of the slow pitch, as Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson went for a combined 1-166 from their 26 overs. 

In a further concern for Australia, Agar spent the end of the first innings off nursing a sore side.

Australia have already lost Sean Abbott and Kane Richardson to injuries on the tour, while Mitchell Starc and Mitch Marsh are fighting to return later in the ODI series.

