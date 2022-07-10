AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
FLOODING NSW CLEAN UP
About 105,000 people in NSW can return home but have been warned to prepare for what they will find. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Rain to ease as NSW eyes flood recovery

Finbar O'Mallon July 11, 2022

Sydney’s wet and windy weather is expected to ease as the vast majority of NSW residents displaced by floods return to their homes.

About 4500 residents remained under evacuation orders on Sunday evening, down from about 37,000 the previous night.

In the 24 hours to 6pm on Sunday, the State Emergency Service had responded to 355 calls for help and performed 13 rescues.

Almost 500 have been rescued since the floods began on June 27.

“A lot of our jobs at the moment have been animal rescues, medical assistance and resupplying the communities that are currently isolated,” an SES spokeswoman said.

Showers are forecast for Sydney on Monday before clearing later in the week, although surf conditions are tipped to remain dangerous.

Federal relief payments of up to $1000 are available for residents of 29 local government areas, while NSW residents are being urged to donate money to GIVIT so help can be better coordinated.

The federal government says $340 million in aid has been delivered so far.

Payments of $1000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child are available to people impacted by the flooding.

About 105,000 people can return home but have been warned to emotionally prepare for what they will find, and to reach out for help from neighbours.

Flood-affected residents returning to properties should wear PPE, boots, gloves and have sanitiser handy.

As rain returned in areas across the state on Sunday, authorities warned of several road closures and public transport disruptions due to flooding.

Some 37 Victorian emergency personnel travelled to NSW over the weekend to help with the rescue and clean-up, taking the total number of crew from the state to 94.

Of 2285 premises already examined, 239 have been deemed not habitable and a further 973 require repairs.

