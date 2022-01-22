AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
The second Ashes Twenty20 has been washed out.
Australia and England have shared the points after a washed out Ashes Twenty20 at Adelaide Oval. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Rain, Vlaeminick injury frustrate Aussies

Scott Bailey January 22, 2022

Australia have another Ashes concern with Tayla Vlaeminick in doubt for the rest of the series after hurting her problematic right foot.

Just 4.1 overs were possible in the second Twenty20 at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, before a second shower washed away any chance of a result with England at 0-25.

It means both sides took one point away from the match, with Australia leading the series 3-1 after their nine-wicket thumping of England in Thursday night’s opener.

But all is not rosy for the Australians.

Vlaeminick was spotted in a moon boot on Saturday, with the quick all but certain to miss the third T20 on Sunday.

The injury is in the same foot that she suffered a stress fracture in before the 2020 T20 World Cup, ruling her out of the tournament and a year of cricket.

Australia are uncertain on the seriousness of the latest injury after the world’s fastest bowler pulled up sore from Thursday night’s T20 win.

Medical staff are set to continue to assess the foot over the weekend with the Test due to start Thursday.

Beyond the Ashes, Australia also have a one-day World Cup starting on March 6 in New Zealand.

“We’ll know a little bit more of the next few days but obviously not ideal,” captain Meg Lanning said.

“It’s always hard to tell with Tay, she puts on a pretty brave face. 

“I’ve just had a chat with her today and she seems she seems OK. But it’s hard to get a read on at the moment.”

It comes after Australia lost opener Beth Mooney on the eve of the series to a fractured jaw after copping a ball to the chin in the nets.

Mooney has since undergone surgery and was spotted facing underarm throwdowns in the nets on Friday, but Australia’s officials won’t rush her back.

Australia are also without frontline spinners Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux through injury, with the former also set to miss the one-day World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

Vlaeminick’s injury opened the door for fellow quick Darcie Brown to come into the team, potentially paving the way for her to keep her Test spot next week.

Rain is again forecast for Sunday’s T20, potentially making the four-point Test in Canberra even more important with three ODIs worth two points each to follow.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.