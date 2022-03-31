AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
FLOODS NSW
Rains that battered northern NSW have eased as Lismore and Byron Bay reel from devastating flooding. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Rains ease in northern NSW as body found

Farid Farid April 1, 2022

Strong gale force winds, heavy surf and high tides are expected over southern NSW as floodwaters in the north of the state recede while police said they had recovered the body of a woman whose car became trapped in water earlier this week.

The rains that had battered the north have eased as Lismore and Byron Bay reel from devastating flooding.

Wilsons River had peaked at 11.4 metres but that was below higher expectations of 12m.

The Bureau of Meteorology says waters are now below the levee height of 10.6m.

But with two low pressure systems colliding along the southeast of the state, rainfall is expected to hit Newcastle and Sydney on Friday, extending down to the Victorian border into the weekend before easing on Sunday.

Gusts will pick up with speeds reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour.

Waves also will be much higher around coastal areas possibly reaching 9 metres, the BOM said.

Meanwhile the state government, criticised for its flood response by the opposition and residents in Lismore and Byron Bay, has partnered with national non-profit GIVIT to encourage the public to donate to flood victims.

The government says the arrangement “allows councils, local charities and community groups to tell us exactly what they need”.

GIVIT then works to meet these needs through an online warehouse or by purchasing requested items locally using donations.

The body of a 55-year-old woman was found on Thursday evening in floodwaters in North Lismore.

Police said the body is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of a missing woman who became trapped in her white station wagon at Monaltrie, south of Lismore, about 10pm on Tuesday.

The 2017 Holden Captiva, with NSW registration YHS 51F, that the woman was driving has not yet been located.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.