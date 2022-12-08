AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
MARK DREYFUS PRESSER
Mark Dreyfus will meet with his counterparts to discuss the justice system and potential reform. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Raising criminal age tops meeting agenda

Maeve Bannister December 9, 2022

Raising the age of criminal responsibility will be high on the agenda as attorneys-general from across Australia meet for the second time this year.

Federal Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will on Friday meet with his state and territory counterparts to discuss Australia’s justice system and potential areas of reforms, particularly regarding the age of criminal responsibility. 

A national alliance is calling for the age to be lifted to at least 14 years old, up from 10 across Australia.

The Northern Territory recently lifted its age of criminal responsibility to 12.

Co-Chair of the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria, Bangerang and Wiradjuri Elder, Aunty Geraldine Atkinson wrote an open letter to Victoria’s Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes, urging her to raise the age.

“Ten years old, that’s so young. It’s like a baby to me. Our children need love and a helping hand, not to be thrown into concrete cells,” she said. 

A spokesman for Mr Dreyfus said the government was working closely with its partners on the issue.

“The decision by the Northern Territory to raise the age to 12 is evidence of the progress being made,” they said.

“This Friday’s meeting … will also receive a progress report from the Age of Criminal Responsibility Working Group.

“This working group is paying particular attention to addressing the over-representation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children in the criminal justice system.”

Women’s Minister Katy Gallagher flagged the attorneys-general were also considering how to address problems in the justice system for sexual assault complainants. 

She said the federal government should be a leader in driving reforms, while also considering important principles of the courts such as the presumption of innocence. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.