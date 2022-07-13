AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Razor wire at an Australian prison
Children are "never, ever supposed to be put in an adult prison", solicitor Dana Levitt says. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Rally over WA youths’ adult jail transfer

Michael Ramsey July 14, 2022

Western Australia’s government is set to face further pressure over plans to move 20 detained children to a maximum-security adult prison.

The boys, aged as young as 14 and mostly Indigenous people, will be relocated from Perth’s Banksia Hill juvenile detention centre to a standalone facility at nearby Casuarina Prison.

Officials say the detainees have been destroying property, escaping from their cells, assaulting staff and harming themselves. They have promised the boys will be kept away from the adult prisoner population in safe and secure units.

But advocates have slammed the decision and called for urgent reform of Banksia Hill after an independent inspector found detainees were having their human rights violated.

Hundreds of people are set to protest in Perth on Thursday against the plan before marching to the WA Department of Justice headquarters.

WA’s custodial services inspector in April revealed there had been multiple occasions at Banksia where several boys spent less than an hour outside their cells.

A group of boys had also made repeated suicide attempts, having formed a suicide pact while isolated within Banksia’s intensive support unit.

About 600 past and present detainees have signed up for a planned class action led by Levitt Robinson Solicitors, alleging they suffered inhumane treatment, were excessively restrained and denied access to education.

The case is before the Australian Human Rights Commission, the first procedural step involved in filing a class action in the Federal Court.

Solicitor Dana Levitt says the decision to transfer detainees to an adult prison shows the extent to which WA’s youth detention strategy has failed.

“This flies in the face of every single international convention to which Australia is a party,” she told AAP.

“Children are only supposed to be detained as a last resort and it’s supposed to be rehabilitative in its focus. They’re never, ever supposed to be put in an adult prison.”

WA’s Department of Justice has said the relocation will allow other detainees at Banksia Hill to return to education and other programs that had been affected by the ongoing disruptions.

About 100 of Banksia Hill’s 260 cells have been seriously affected and more than 30 are unfit for use.

WA Commissioner for Children and Young People Jacqueline McGowan-Jones has expressed alarm over the transfer, saying total separation of the young detainees from adult prisoners at Casuarina is “not logistically possible”.

Lifeline 13 11 14

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for people aged 5 to 25)

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.