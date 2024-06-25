AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
'Save the Reef' written on the sand on a beach
Labor is claiming a win after UNESCO after the Great Barrier Reef was left off its danger list. Image by Narelle Bouveng/AAP PHOTOS
  • environmental issue

Ramp up targets to save reef, UNESCO tells Australia

Tracey Ferrier June 25, 2024

A United Nations body has told Australia to ramp up its climate change targets and get serious about land clearing if it wants to save the Great Barrier Reef.

Australia has been given another reprieve after UNESCO recommended the World Heritage-listed reef be left off the in-danger list for now.

But it’s warned Australia must pursue urgent, sustained action on key reef threats, including climate change.

A view of the reef from the air.
 The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest coral reef system, stretching across 344,400sq km. Image by Caroline Berdon/AAP PHOTOS 

“The State Party should be urged to set more ambitious emission reduction targets consistent with limiting global temperature to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels,” UNESCO said in a draft decision released early on Tuesday.

“It is clear that the property remains under serious threat, and urgent and sustained action is of utmost priority in order to improve the resilience of the property in a rapidly changing climate.”

The draft decision will inform the World Heritage Committee when it meets in July to formally consider the matter of an in-danger listing.

UNESCO also pointed to ongoing water quality problems, saying land clearing in reef catchments remained a major issue, with tougher laws needed.

A turtle on the reef
 Australia complete another progress report on its reef management efforts next year. Image by HANDOUT/WWF AUSTRALIA 

“High levels of land clearing are incompatible with the objectives set out to reverse poor water quality.

“Native vegetation clauses under existing laws need strengthening to ensure that all remnant and high value growth areas are protected.”

Australia will have to provide another progress report on its reef management efforts in February next year, and again in February 2026 after which the heritage committee “could consider the inclusion of the property on the list of World Heritage in Danger”.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.