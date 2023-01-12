AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Rashid Khan considers pulling out
Adelaide's Rashid Khan could quit the BBL over Australia pulling out of the Afghan ODI series. Image by Linda Higginson/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Rashid may quit BBL over Afghan tour snub

Ian Chadband January 13, 2023

Rashid Khan has threatened to quit playing in the BBL, highlighting Afghanistan’s furious response after Australia’s decision to cancel a men’s ODI series against them.

Rashid, the world’s pre-eminent white-ball player who’s starred for the Adelaide Strikers, said on Thursday he was “strongly considering” his future in the Australian T20 league over the issue.

Cricket Australia has decided to pull out its men’s team from the three-match series in the UAE, citing the Taliban’s ban on university education for girls in Afghanistan.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March,” Rashid said in a statement.

“I take great pride in representing my country, and we have made great progress on the world stage.

“This decision from CA sets us back in that journey.

“If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia, then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition.”

In a tweet to the accounts of Cricket Australia, the BBL and ACB officials, Rashid added: “Cricket! The only hope for the country. Keep politics out of it.”

The brilliant allrounder played eight matches for Strikers this season before going to play in the SA20 league in South Africa and wasn’t expected to return to Australia this season.

Yet his threat not to play the BBL merely exemplified the anger from within the Afghan men’s game.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board called CA’s statement “pathetic”, saying it would write to the ICC over the issue and accusing the Australians of “prioritising political interests over the principles of fair play and sportsmanship”.

It also said Australia was “undermining the integrity of the game and damaging the relationship between the two nations” and reinforced Rashid’s stance by saying it would “rethink the participation of Afghan players in the Big Bash League” if CA did not overturn its decision.

Earlier, CA had announced it had made its decision about the men’s team’s withdrawal following consultation with the Australian government.

It cited the recent announcement from the governing Taliban that it was banning university education for girls, a development the ICC’s Australian CEO Geoff Allardice had described as concerning.

If Afghan players do pull out of the BBL, it will leave a big gap to fill as players like Mohammad Nabi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Izharulhaq Naveed and Naveen-ul-Haq have distinguished themselves in recent years.

Their T20I captain Rashid, though, has been their flagbearer at the Strikers, with over 400 runs and nearly 100 wickets to his name.

Naveen, who played for Sydney Sixers, added on Twitter that he wouldn’t take part in the BBL.

“Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions,” he said.

“When a country is going through so much in place of being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them.”

CA had previously cancelled an Afghanistan fixture over the Taliban government’s policies towards women, a one-off Test scheduled in November 2021.

Former Afghan white-ball international Aftab Alam responded on Twitter, saying: “Dear Cricket Australia! Cricket is a sport and it always separate from politics, that’s the 2nd time that cancelling the matches with ACB, its unfair that a cricket playing nation like Australia doing injustice like that.

“Our players are the beauty of your cricket #BBL.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.