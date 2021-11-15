 RBA boss to give view on inflation outlook - Australian Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
RBA PHILIP LOWE PRESSER
RBA governor Philip Lowe will give a lunchtime address on recent trends in inflation'. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

RBA boss to give view on inflation outlook

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
November 16, 2021

Reserve Bank of Australia governor Philip Lowe will get the opportunity to calm fears of an inflation outbreak in a lunchtime address to economists.

Financial markets have been jittery for some months about the inflation outlook, fuelled by rising oil prices and supply-chain disruptions as the global economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such concerns rose to another level last week when the US consumer price index soared to an annual rate of 6.2 per cent in October, the fastest pace since 1990.

US core or underlying inflation – which strips out food and energy – increased 4.6 per cent, the fastest gain since 1991. The spike has raised expectations the US Federal Reserve will soon have to raise interest rates.

Financial markets have also speculated that the RBA will raise the cash rate as early as next year after domestic underlying inflation rose to 2.1 per cent in the September quarter.

This was the fastest pace in six years, taking inflation within the RBA’s two to three per cent inflation target.

But RBA assistant governor for economics Luci Ellis played down any linkage between Australia and the US in terms of inflation and interest rates.

“We are not quite in the same situation as the US in terms of the inflation pressures. We are seeing some of it, but to a lesser extent,” she told a parliamentary hearing on Monday.

“There is no necessary linkage in what the Fed does and there is no requirement for us to move step for step with that.”

Dr Lowe has also been adamant the cash rate – currently at a record low 0.1 per cent – will not be increased for a couple of years yet, saying markets have “completely overreacted” to the inflation data.

“I still struggle with the scenario that rates would need to be raised next year,” Dr Lowe said after this month’s board meeting.

Dr Lowe will speak on “recent trends in inflation” when he addresses the Australian Business Economists webinar on Tuesday.

The RBA will also release minutes of its November 2 board meeting, while the weekly ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index will be released.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.