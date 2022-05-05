AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Australia Interest Rates
The Reserve Bank of Australia will on Friday release its quarterly statement on monetary policy. Image by AP PHOTO
  • money and monetary policy

RBA report to set out economic path ahead

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
May 6, 2022

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to outline the possible path for interest rates after this week’s decision to lift them for the first time in more than a decade.

The central bank will release its quarterly statement on monetary policy on Friday, a report that will lay out a fresh set of economic forecasts and possible scenarios the economy faces.

The RBA raised the official cash rate to 0.35 per cent at its monthly board meeting from an emergency record low of 0.1 per cent, which had been in place since November 2020.

It followed the spike in annual inflation to 5.1 per cent, the highest level since 2001, and underlying inflation jumping to 3.7 per cent and well above the RBA’s two to three per cent inflation target.

RBA governor Philip Lowe, like the Morrison government, says the significant pick-up in inflation largely reflects global factors.

“But domestic capacity constraints are increasingly playing a role and inflation pressures have broadened, with firms more prepared to pass through cost increases to consumer prices,” Dr Lowe said in his post-meeting statement.

Providing a flavour of the RBA’s new set of forecasts, Dr Lowe expects that inflation will rise further to around six per cent and underlying inflation to hit 4.75 per cent this year.

Both rates are expected to moderate to around three per cent by mid-2024.

“These forecasts are based on an assumption of further increases in interest rates,” he said.

In a rare press conference following the board meeting, Dr Lowe was reluctant to predict how quickly interest rates would rise.

“It’s not unreasonable to expect the normalisation of interest rates over the period ahead could see them rise to 2.5 per cent,” he said.

“How quickly we get there, and if we do get there, will be determined by how events unfold.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.