AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
RBA RATE DECISION
The Reserve Bank raised the cash rate by 50 basis points at Tuesday's board meeting. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

RBA takes firm action to tame inflation

Colin Brinsden, AAP Economics and Business Correspondent
June 8, 2022

The large rise in the cash rate by the Reserve Bank of Australia was understandable to tame inflation pressures, a major business group says.

The RBA jacked up the cash rate by 50 basis points to 0.85 per cent at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting, larger than most economists had expected.

It was the biggest single hike since 2000.

“The decisive action taken by the Reserve Bank was understandable to normalise monetary settings and tame inflationary pressures,” Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Andrew McKellar said.

“Inflation is hitting businesses especially hard, particularly surging energy prices.”

RBA governor Philip Lowe warned inflation is likely to be higher than the central bank had expected just a month ago, and the size and timing of further rate increases will be driven by incoming economic data.

Inflation spiked to 5.1 per cent in the March quarter. The RBA has forecast it would increase further to six per cent by the end of the year, well above its two to three per cent target.

“It’s headed comfortably above six per cent,” Deloitte Access Economics economist Chris Richardson told ABC television.

“Partly given what is happening around gas … but also petrol prices, which have risen again.”

BetaShares chief economist David Bassanese said the RBA’s decisions to inflict “shock and awe” on the economy was clearly the result of it heeding the lessons of the US Federal Reserve, “which arguably waited too long to lift interest rates as US inflation lifted last year”.

He expects four further 25 basis point rate hikes this year, taking the cash rate to 1.85 per cent – well below what financial markets have priced in.

“If the RBA did match market expectations – a 3.2 per cent cash rate by year end – it would virtually guarantee a substantial economic slowdown, if not recession in 2023,” Mr Bassanese said.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will get the opportunity to share his insights for the economic outlook when he addresses a Sky News-The Australian event in Sydney on Wednesday.

Separately, Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy will also brief an Australian Business Economists lunch in Sydney on the changes in the economic environment since the March budget, and what factors may shape Labor’s first budget in October.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.