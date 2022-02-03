RBA to detail outlook in policy statement

The Reserve Bank of Australia will give a broad view of its outlook for the economy and interest rates when it releases its quarterly statement on monetary policy.

Friday’s statement will provide the central bank’s full suite of its latest forecasts and the various scenarios the economy may face over the next year or two.

RBA governor Philip Lowe has already given an outline of what he expects in a statement following this week’s first monthly board meeting of the year and a subsequent speech.

His main theme has been that the board will remain patient before lifting the cash rate, even though rising inflation and falling unemployment have exceeded his expectations.

However, when pushed during his National Press Club address, he conceded that it was “plausible” that the RBA could lift the cash rate from a record low 0.1 per cent late this year.

For some time, Dr Lowe had been saying the conditions for a rate rise would unlikely be met until 2024

But he did struggle to comprehend how financial markets can have four interest rate rises priced in for this year, starting in May.

Economists have been gravitating towards a rate rise at the August board meeting, by which time the RBA will have had two further quarterly inflation reports to digest.

Speculation of a rate rise gathered pace after the December quarter consumer prices index showed annual underlying inflation running at 2.6 per cent, its fastest pace in seven years.

The RBA now expects underlying inflation will hit 3.25 per cent in the coming quarters before easing back, having previously not expected it to reach 2.5 per cent until the end of 2023.

However, Dr Lowe is yet to be convinced that inflation will remain sustainably within the RBA’s two to three per cent target over the longer term.

He also expects the unemployment rate to decline to around 3.75 per cent by the end of this year and be sustained at around this rate during 2023 after falling to a 13-year low of 4.2 per cent in December.

But he still wants wages growth to accelerate from the current low level of 2.2 per cent to ensure inflation remains in the target band.

The RBA does not expect wages to be growing at over three per cent until 2023.