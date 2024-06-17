AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Paddington in Brisbane
Interest rates are not expected to change for mortgage-holders when the RBA holds it June meeting. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

RBA to keep rates on hold, options open on future moves

Poppy Johnston June 17, 2024

Members of the Reserve Bank of Australia board are preparing to assemble for the June interest rate meeting where economists broadly expect no change.

The two-day meeting kicks off on Monday for what’s thought to be a straight-forward decision, with the RBA likely to hold tight at 4.35 per cent and keep waiting for more convincing signals on inflation.

While well down from its peak, inflation re-accelerated in April, suggesting stretched borrowers will be waiting a while longer for interest rate cuts.

Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock
 Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock will discuss the rates decision after the meeting. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS 

Yet higher interest rates are clearly working to slow the economy, with the March quarter national accounts showing a minor 0.1 per cent lift in gross domestic product and the labour market weakening in response, albeit very slowly.  

Economic teams at all four of the big banks were expecting the benchmark rate to stay at 4.35 per cent in June and are forecasting cuts by the end of the year, in the case of Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac, and for ANZ, a February 2025 start.

The post-meeting statement and press conference with Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock should provide more information on the bank’s assessment of the economy following the latest run of data.

In recent communications, the RBA has been leaving its options open on rate moves up or down, preferring not to “rule anything in or out” and choosing to stay responsive to incoming data. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.