Rebels lose Super skipper Wells to Force

Melbourne skipper Michael Wells has been lured across to the Western Force with the Rebels farewelling a swag of experienced players.

Wells will reunite with incoming Force coach Simon Cron, with the pair formerly at the Waratahs when Cron was an assistant and also at Sydney club Norths.

“I’m particularly looking forward to linking back up with Simon Cron who I have spent a bit of time with at Norths and the Waratahs,” Wells said in a statement.

“I’ve kept in contact with him so when he told me he was talking to the Force, my ears pricked up a bit.

“He is the best coach I have had – someone who has helped me develop a lot in rugby and constantly gets the best out of me.

“As a player, to be able to be coached by him again is a big attraction.”

With 90 Super Rugby appearances, the backrower captained the Rebels this season with the side finishing 10th and missing finals.

Halfback Joe Powell is headed overseas after two seasons in Melbourne while lock Ross Haylett-Petty will join him after five years with the club.

Hooker James Hanson, 33, has also finished his time with the Rebels after 11 years and 134 games on the Super Rugby stage.

Meanwhile, winger Young Tonumaipea has returned to AAMI Park neighbours the Melbourne Storm to play in the NRL.