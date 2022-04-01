AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
FLOODS NSW
The weather bureau has issued warnings for damaging winds affecting southern and central NSW. Image by Jason O'BRIEN/AAP PHOTOS
  • flood

Record rains give way to wild winds in NSW

Farid Farid April 2, 2022

Windy weather and high tides are forecast for NSW over the first weekend of April after record rainfall last month.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued weather warnings for damaging winds affecting southern and central parts of the state on Saturday, along with hazardous surf and abnormally high tides, as residents in the north rebuild again as flood levels recede.

Moderate to heavy rainfalls are likely along the south coast but exact amounts will depend on the movement of the Tasman low pressure system.

But the winds will ease on Sunday as the low moves further south, with Sydney expected to be sunny for a few days next week.

Lismore Council is advising residents not to travel to the city’s CBD to allow the SES to remove hazardous materials.

The Council said a one-stop shop recovery centre for flood victims helping with accommodation, providing financial assistance and offering mental health services will reopen following the latest round of floods.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.