Record rains give way to wild winds in NSW

Windy weather and high tides are forecast for NSW over the first weekend of April after record rainfall last month.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued weather warnings for damaging winds affecting southern and central parts of the state on Saturday, along with hazardous surf and abnormally high tides, as residents in the north rebuild again as flood levels recede.

Moderate to heavy rainfalls are likely along the south coast but exact amounts will depend on the movement of the Tasman low pressure system.

But the winds will ease on Sunday as the low moves further south, with Sydney expected to be sunny for a few days next week.

Lismore Council is advising residents not to travel to the city’s CBD to allow the SES to remove hazardous materials.

The Council said a one-stop shop recovery centre for flood victims helping with accommodation, providing financial assistance and offering mental health services will reopen following the latest round of floods.