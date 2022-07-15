AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Cameron Smith
Australian Cameron Smith has seized the British Open halfway lead with a St Andrews scoring record. Image by AP PHOTO
  • golf

Record-setting Smith captures Open lead

Darren Walton July 16, 2022

Cameron Smith has seized command of the 150th British Open with a second round for the ages at St Andrews.

Smith etched his name in golf’s history books after signing for a sublime eight-under-par 64 to establish a four-stroke clubhouse lead on Friday.

The world No.6’s 13-under halfway total broke the St Andrews 36-hole Open scoring record and further raised hopes of a first Australian winner of the famous Claret Jug since fellow Queenslander Greg Norman in 1993.

The scrambling wizard mixed some majestic iron play with a series of magical long-range putts to amass six birdies and an eagle three on the par-five 14th where he rolled in a curving 64-footer to place the field on notice.

When he finished, Smith was four clear of two-time major winner Dustin Johnson (67) and five in front of world No.1 Scottie Scheffler (68) and Englishman Tyrrell Hatton (66) among those safely in the clubhouse.

Smith’s countryman Adam Scott was a further stroke back at seven under after himself shooting the best Open round of his career, a birdie-filled, bogey-free 65 in the breathless morning conditions.

Americans Patrick Cantlay (67) and Sahith Theegala (68) were sharing sixth with Scott and several players still on course.

On a memorable day for Australian golf, Min Woo Lee also remained in contention with a second successive 69 to be tied for 12th at six under – seven shots behind Smith entering the weekend.

But it’s Smith everyone must catch as the 28-year-old – along with Scott and Lee – bids to become the first Australian since Norman claimed the Claret Jug, golf’s oldest and most prestigious championship, for a second time 29 years ago.

Starting the day three shots behind Cameron Young, Smith birdied his first three holes to reel in the first-round leader before the American had even teed off.

He missed short putts on four and five before bagging back-to-back birdies on seven and eight to reach the turn in five under for his round.

He drove the par-four 10th to grab his sixth birdie, then jagged his long-range eagle on 14 to burst three strokes clear of Young, who still had three holes to play.

Pre-tournament favourite Rory McIlroy, chasing his second Open triumph, was also nine under through 11 holes of his second round.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.