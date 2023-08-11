AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
de Minaur
Alex de Minaur has reached his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final with a win over Daniil Medvedev. Image by AP PHOTO
  • tennis

Red-hot de Minaur downs Medvedev in career-best win

Darren Walton August 12, 2023

Alex de Minaur has emerged as a genuine US Open title threat after continuing his career-best run with a stunning defeat of former Flushing Meadows champion Daniil Medvedev.

The Australian No.1 displayed his fighting qualities for the second day running to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final with a 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 win over top-seed Medvedev in Toronto.

After fighting back from 5-1 in the first set in his previous match against world No.9 Taylor Fritz, de Minaur showed similar powers of recovery against Medvedev.

Contesting his maiden Masters 1000 quarter-final, de Minaur rallied from 5-2 in the first set, saving three set points in the tiebreak before clinching the opener.

He then twice rallied from a break down in the second set to inflict just the fourth hard-court defeat of the season on Medvedev, the former world No.1 who lifted the trophy in Toronto in 2021.

The 24-year-old Sydneysider, who also defeated seed Cameron Norrie earlier this week, has now notched four top-five wins and will continue the quest for an eighth tour-level title and the biggest of his career against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday.

“I had to play some of my best tennis today, it has been a great week for me so far,” said de Minaur.

“I played the right way today. I think having played him at the end of last year gave me the confidence that I had a chance.

“I just had to play the right way and I am extremely proud of the effort and to still be alive.”

De Minaur snared his seventh crown in Acapulco earlier this year before reaching the final last week in Los Cabos, losing to world No.4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The world No.18 is also set to rise to a career-best 14th in the rankings next week – at least – and could wind up on the cusp of the top 10 if he wins the title.

Davidovich Fokina reached the last four by beating American Mackenzie McDonald 6-4 6-2.  

