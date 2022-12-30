‘Redemption’ for Syd-Hob winner Celestial

After almost walking away from sailing, Sydney to Hobart overall handicap-winning skipper Sam Haynes says he wants to go back-to-back after clinching a “redemption” victory.

Haynes and the crew of Celestial were on Friday presented with the Tattersall Cup, a year after they were stripped of top spot because of a 40-minute time penalty.

It capped an emotional 12 months for the 58-year-old, who earlier revealed he was on the verge of quitting the sport following the 2021 disappointment.

Haynes, who works as a vet, said he had been “overwhelmed” by messages of support after being declared overall winner on Thursday night, some 30 hours after crossing the finish line.

“I was very ready to move away from the sport. I did speak to various people, particularly my partner Mel, my sailing manager Jack Macartney and a few other key people on the program,” he said.

“We decided it’s not the way to do it. I didn’t want to walk away from the sport that I love … I wanted to try again and step up to the challenge. It’s redemption.”

Haynes, who has sailed 11 Sydney to Hobart races, indicated the win was even more satisfying against a hot field of 52-footers, including international yachts.

“I did tell the crew pre-race, when we sat down on Boxing Day … the last time we chatted, that we were going to send it like we stole it,” he said.

“We were going to drive it like we stole it. We were going to push the boat to its absolute limit and go as fast as we possibly could.”

Haynes described the win, his first as skipper, as a “lifetime achievement”.

Celestial’s crew overcame a broken mainsail suffered on the first night and had a nervous wait on dry land before the win was made official.

Race organisers had to wait for a redress hearing for Enterprise Next Generation, which was given a time deduction after it stopped to assist a stricken fellow competitor.

The alteration didn’t shift Celestial from top spot, leaving Haynes to lift the cup.

“Every time I do this race I think I’m never going to do it again. But yeah we’ll be back, for sure,” he said.

Almost 90 of the 109-strong starting fleet had reached Hobart by 12pm AEDT on Friday, with last-placed Currawong not expected to arrive until the New Year.